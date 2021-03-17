Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 2,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.