Metal (MTL) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Metal has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $96.78 million and $36.90 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00024061 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

