MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 268.7% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $98,878.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034295 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.