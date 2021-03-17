Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 105.4% This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 105.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $634,576.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

