Michael H. Braun Acquires 5,000 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) CEO Michael H. Braun purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 138.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

