Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.