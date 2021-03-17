MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $785.07 and last traded at $770.99. 545,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,095,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $724.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,424.92 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.