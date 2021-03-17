Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 9,459 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 1,948,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,006. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $22,592,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

