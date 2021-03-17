Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 11th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLR stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,777. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $525.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,530,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

