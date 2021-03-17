Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 11th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $10,772,675. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 274,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 24,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,577. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.75, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

