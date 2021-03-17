Minereum One Day Volume Reaches $50,360.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $50,360.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,666,617 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.