Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $47.68 million and $661,278.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,826,341,722 coins and its circulating supply is 3,621,132,155 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

