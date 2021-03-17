Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $108,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 487,818 shares of company stock worth $91,676,362 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX stock opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

