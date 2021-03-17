Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,382.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $330.86 or 0.00559261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $22.93 million and $185,382.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 69,319 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

