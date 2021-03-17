Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $503,600.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $16.87 or 0.00030366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00457608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00082021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00580918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,150,519 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

