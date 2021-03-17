Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Reaches $11.12 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $11.12 or 0.00020052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00460568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00144308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00580191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,499,114 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

