Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) rose 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 875,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 152,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mistras Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

