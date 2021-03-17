Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $226.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.85 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 334.50 ($4.37). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 321 ($4.19), with a volume of 912,197 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.85.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

