Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.36

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
