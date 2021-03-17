Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.35. 604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

