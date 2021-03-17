Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.00. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $247.60 and a 1 year high of $450.95. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.57.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

