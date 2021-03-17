MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

