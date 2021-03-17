MKS Instruments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,616 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 331 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.09. 12,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,124. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.