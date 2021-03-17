Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 197,059 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

