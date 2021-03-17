Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

MRNA stock traded down $10.86 on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. 240,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190,962. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,420,581.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,962,615 shares of company stock valued at $610,708,693. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

