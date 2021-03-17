Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $143.25 and last traded at $147.55. 12,879,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,185,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.02.

Specifically, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $879,714.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,808.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,962,615 shares of company stock worth $610,708,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

