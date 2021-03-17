Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 3,302,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,218,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

