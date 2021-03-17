MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 5.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 412,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 669,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $206.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

