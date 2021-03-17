Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $33.16. 1,050,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,099,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and sold 152,418 shares worth $5,224,608. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.