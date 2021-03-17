Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,031. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

