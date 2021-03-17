Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $182.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

