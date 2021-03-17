Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 5.7%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.86. 7,646,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,366,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54.
About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.
