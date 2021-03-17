Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 5.7%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.86. 7,646,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,366,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Momo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Momo by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Momo by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

