MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $121.24 million and $4.30 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.97 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00351280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.53 or 0.00926020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00406583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00335934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021179 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

