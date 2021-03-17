MonaCoin Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $121.24 million and $4.30 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.97 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00351280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.53 or 0.00926020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00406583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00335934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

