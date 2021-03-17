Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.