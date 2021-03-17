MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $7,947.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006483 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00201948 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,860,580 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

