Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $1.58 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.49 or 0.00637280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.