Moneynet (MNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $535,322.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moneynet has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

