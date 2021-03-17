Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,491 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 13.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 180.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 900,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,632,000 after acquiring an additional 528,552 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

