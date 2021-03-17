Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Moody’s worth $77,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $296.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

