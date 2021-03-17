Morgan Stanley Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $37.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 23,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

