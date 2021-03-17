Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 4.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,999 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 322,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

