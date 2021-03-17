Morgan Stanley Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE DK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 14,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $13,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $12,289,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 649,731 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

