Morgan Stanley Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $22.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. EQT has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.