Morgan Stanley Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $47.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,188. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

