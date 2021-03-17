Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 30,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

