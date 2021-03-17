Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.