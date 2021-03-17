Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.90 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

