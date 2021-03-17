Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.95 ($0.20). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 14.78 ($0.19), with a volume of 434,439 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £55.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.96.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

