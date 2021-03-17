Motorsport Games (MSGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSGM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98.

MSGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Motorsport Games Inc, a Motorsport Network company, combines video games with esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship. The company is an esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and others.

